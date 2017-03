The number of bankruptcies in February totaled 42, a decrease of 10.6 percent m/m and y/y, according to data from the Export Credit Insurance Corporation (KUKE).

“If we assume a 3.7 percent GDP growth for this year, and the increase of net profit margin by 4.4 percent, we anticipate that some 600 companies will file for bankruptcy this year, similar to the levels recorded last year,” KUKE said in a statement.