KUKE: Bankruptcies down in March

The number of bankruptcies in February totaled 42, a decrease of 30 percent y/y, according to data from the Export Credit Insurance Corporation (KUKE). In month-to-month term the figure remained unchanged. “If we assume a 3.7 percent GDP growth for this year, and the increase of net profit margin by 4.4 percent, we anticipate that…
