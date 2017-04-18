KUKE: Bankruptcies down in March

April 18, 2017 Poland AM

The number of bankruptcies in February totaled 42, a decrease of 30 percent y/y, according to data from the Export Credit Insurance Corporation (KUKE). In month-to-month term the figure remained unchanged. “If we assume a 3.7 percent GDP growth for this year, and the increase of net profit margin by 4.4 percent, we anticipate that…

