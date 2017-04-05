KUKE: Exports continue to grow in February

Euro-denominated exports in January increased by 3.1 percent y/y to €14.9 billion, the Export Credit Insurance Corporation (KUKE). Compared to January, the value of exported goods and services dropped by 0.3 percent.

“If January results are impressive, February usually brings a correction, if the first month of the year is not so strong, than in February we can observe a slight growth. This year, in month-to-month terms, January was a solid month, although without a noticeable growth,” KUKE said, adding that it expects euro-denominated exports to grow by 3.3 percent y/y between February and April.

KUKE forecasts an 8 percent increase in euro-denominated exports and 9.4 percent increase in 2018.