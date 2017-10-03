KUKE: Exports grew 11.7% in August

Euro-denominated exports in August increased by 11.7 percent y/y amounting to €15.59 billion, the Export Credit Insurance Corporation (KUKE). Compared to July, the value of exported goods and services increased by 5.1 percent. For the whole year, KUKE forecasts a 10.4 percent increase in euro-denominated exports to €195.9 billion, and 8.4 percent increase in 2018 (to €212.4 billion).
