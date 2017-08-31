KUKE: Exports grow 12.1% in July

Euro-denominated exports in July increased by 12.1 percent y/y amounting to €15.13 billion, the Export Credit Insurance Corporation (KUKE). Compared to June, the value of exported goods and services decreased by 9 percent. For the whole year, KUKE forecasts a 10 percent increase in euro-denominated exports to €194.4 billion, and 8.7 percent increase in 2018 (to €211.3 billion).
