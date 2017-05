Euro-denominated exports in March increased by 12.6 percent y/y to €17.43 billion, the Export Credit Insurance Corporation (KUKE). Compared to February, the value of exported goods and services increased by 15.9 percent. For Q2, KUKE forecasts a 6.8 percent increase in euro-denominated exports.

KUKE forecasts an 8 percent increase in euro-denominated exports and 9.3 percent increase in 2018.