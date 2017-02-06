KUKE: The number of bankruptcies in 2017 to remain unchanged

The number of companies that will go bankrupt in 2017 will amount to around 600, according to the Export Credit Insurance Corporation (KUKE) forecasts. This would be a similar result to 2016. In month-on-month terms, in January the number of bankruptcies dropped by 4.1 percent to 47. In last 12 months, between February 2016 and…
Related Posts
-
Consumer bankruptcies increased twofold ...February 5, 2017
-
Bankruptcies in construction industry on...December 6, 2016
-
Number of consumer bankruptcies soars &#...November 10, 2016
-
Consumer bankruptcies hit record high in...October 21, 2016