Kulczyk siblings top richest Poles ranking – Forbes

February 23, 2017 Poland AM

Dominika and Sebastian Kulczyk, children of the late Jan Kulczyk, for the second straight year, topped the Forbes richest Pole list. Their combined worth, was estimated at PLN 14.3 billion and was lower by PLN 1.6 billion than the previous years’ result. Second on the list is Michał Sołowów, with PLN 11.8 billion, and media…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts