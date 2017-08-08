Labor Ministry responds to the EC letter on different retirement age for men and women

In a response to the European Commission regarding reintroducing different retirement ages for men and women in Poland, the Labor Ministry explained that the provisions on the retirement are not covered by the Equal Treatment Directive, and in many different EU member states similar solutions are in force. “We have no doubts that the provisions…
