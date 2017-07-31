Leasing market to grow 15% in 2017 – market lobby ZPL

Poland’s leasing market is expected to grow some 15 percent to PLN 66 billion this year, after 11.6 percent growth in the first six months of the year, market lobby Związek Polskiego Leasingu (ZPL) said. The growth should be fueled by financing purchases of machines and light vehicles. In H1, companies leased light vehicles (44.3…
