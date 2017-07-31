Leasing market to grow 15% in 2017 – market lobby ZPL

Catella finalizes Złota 44 apartments ac... Investment fund Catella Real Estate has finalized its acquisition of 72 luxury apartments located on entire floors 11 through 19 of the iconic Złota 44 residential tower in downtown Warsaw from investors Amstar and BBI Development. The unprecedented ...

3PL firm leases 12,000 sqm in Goodman... Logistics services provider Omega Pilzno has leased over 12,000 sqm of warehouse space in Pomorskie Centrum Logistyczne in the Tri-City area. The owner of the scheme is Goodman, while the transaction was negotiated by Cushman & Wakefield. Omega P...

Mostostal signs deal with PHN WSE-listed builder Mostostal Warszawa has signed a PLN 52.59 million deal with state-owned, WSE-listed real estate holding Polski Hoilding Nieruchomości’ unit PHN SPV 13 to build two apartment buildings with accompanying infrastructure in Warsa...

722,000 sqm of office space under constr... Over 722,200 sqm of office space is currently under construction across Warsaw as stated in the latest report by real estate advisory Savills. In the first half of the year 131,400 sqm was completed. The largest office project completed during that t...