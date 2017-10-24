Leasing market up by 13% y/y

October 24, 2017 Poland AM

The value of the leasing market increased in Poland by 12.93 percent y/y to reach PLN 47.9 billion after the third quarter, the Polish Leasing Association stated. The value of real estate financed with leasing increased by 12.97 percent and stood at PLN 47.4 billion, whereas the value of leasing-financed movable property grew by 9.49…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts