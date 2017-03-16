Lionbridge to occupy all of Taifun office building in Warsaw

Lionbridge Poland, a company providing translation, online marketing, global content management and application testing solutions, has renewed and expanded its lease agreement in the Taifun office building in Warsaw. As a result of the agreement, the company, which was represented by JLL in the negotiations process, will occupy all of the approximately 7,000 sqm of space available in the building. “Our long-term cooperation with Lionbridge on the real estate strategy has reached its implementation phase. Renewing and expanding the lease in Taifun is the first phase of the optimization of the office space that the company occupies in Warsaw,” said Anna Krześniak, a senior consultant, office agency and tenant representation, at JLL. Taifun is located near Al. Jerozolimskie in the Włochy district of Warsaw and is owned by Immofinanz.