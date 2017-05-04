Listed residential developer Ronson to have new CEO

Tomasz Łapiński, management board member and CFO at Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed residential developer Ronson, is set to become the new company CEO after his predecessor, Shraga Weisman, resigned towards the end of April. Along with the recommendation of Łapiński (who has been at Ronson since 2008) as the new CEO, the supervisory board of Ronson has recommended that financial controller Rami Geris (at Ronson since 2007) be appointed as management board member and CFO. The appointments of Łapiński and Geris are to be officially made during the next general shareholders’ meeting.