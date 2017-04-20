LNG terminal capacity to be increased to 7.5 bcm

April 20, 2017 Poland AM

Gas transit operator Gaz-System announced that it will expand the LNG terminal in Świnoujście to 7.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) capacity, from the current 5 bcm. The expansion plans include building a new storage container as well as the railway platform, which will allow to transport LNG by train. Gaz-System and its unit Polskie LNG…

