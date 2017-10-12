LNG terminal expansion cost to exceed PLN 100 mln

State-run gas transit infrastructure operator Gaz-System estimates that the cost of the expansion of the LNG terminal in Świnoujście will exceed PLN 100 million. After the expansion, the terminal will have the capacity to regasify 7.5 bln cubic meters of LNG per annum. The project assumes adding two more SCV regasifiers to the current five….
