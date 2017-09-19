LNG terminal to be expanded

September 19, 2017 Poland AM

State-run gas transit infrastructure operator Gaz-System announced that it will expand the LNG terminal in Świnoujście, and has already started design and preparatory works. Gaz-System plans to build a second quay, including an additional loading and unloading station for ships and a loading station for LNG bunkers, the company said. Completion of the project is…

