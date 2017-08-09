Loans up by 3.9%, deposits by 4.8% in H1

August 9, 2017 Poland AM

According to data released by the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF), the total value of loans in the banking sector in Poland, including foreign units, increased by 3.9 percent y/y reaching PLN 1,033.45 billion. The value of loans for enterprises increased by 5.8 percent y/y to PLN 359.42 billion, while the value of loans for…

