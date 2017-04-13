Loans up by 4,2%, deposits by 8.3% at end-February

The Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) published data regarding banks’ loans and deposits in the first two months of this year. The total value of loans in the banking sector in Poland, including foreign units, increased by 4.2 percent y/y reaching PLN 1,017.68 billion. The value of loans for enterprises increased by 4.1 percent y/y to PLN 350.17 billion, while the value of loans for households increased by 4.2 percent y/y to PLN 661.08 billion.

Households’ mortgages were valued at PLN 398.79 billion, increasing by 3.5 percent y/y. Simultaneously, loans in CHF decreased in value by 5.4 percent y/y to PLN 130.61 billion. Consumption loans’ value amounted to PLN 150.77 billion, growing by 7 percent y/y.

Deposits at the end of February were worth PLN 1,017.49 billion, which represents an increase of 8.3 percent y/y. The value of business deposits increased by 7 percent y/y to PLN 256.8 billion, and that of households surged by 8.7 percent y/y to PLN 738.01 billion.