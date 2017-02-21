Łódź – the most congested city in Europe

According to the latest edition of the TomTom Traffic Index, Łódź is the city with the highest congestion level in Europe and highest in the world among small cities (less than 800,000 population). With 51 percent, an average citizen of Łódź spends 46 more minutes on his daily commute. During the morning and evening peaks…
Related Posts
-
Whirlpool to concentrate on production o...January 24, 2017
-
Łodz got Poland’s first electric t...December 27, 2016
-
Łódź making huge investments in highway ...November 9, 2016
-
Łódź sells city land for record PLN 85 m...October 28, 2016