Łódź – the most congested city in Europe

Platan mall in Zabrze to be extended The Platan shopping center in Zabrze is going to be extended and modernized later this year, with Rockcastle, the owner of the mall, planning to launch construction work on the project toward the end of Q2 or at the beginning of Q3. The company is no...

Poland’s real estate investment attracti... Poland’s real estate investment attractiveness has increased by 5 percent in 2016, with the total investment volume reaching €5.2 billion, according to Cushman & Wakefield. Relative to its size, Poland has been one of the most liquid European mar...

Major tenant stays in Poleczki Business ... Engineering and project consulting company ILF Consulting Engineers Polska has renewed its lease agreement for approximately 4,200 sqm of office space in the Poleczki Business Park complex in southern Warsaw. JLL represented the tenant in his negotia...

WSE suspends trading of Orco Property Gr... WSE has suspended the trading of Orco Property Group shares after Poland’s financial watchdog KNF filed such motion. KNF demand stems from the Orco suspending its trade on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The company decided to withdraw its shares from...