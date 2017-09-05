LOT eyes PLN 300 mln profit this year

State-owned airline LOT had over PLN 150 million profit from its core operations between January-June this year and hopes to have PLN 300 million profit for the whole year, company’s CEO Rafał Milczarski said. The carrier’s 2016 net profit reached PLN 303 million, with core operations bringing in PLN 184 million profit. Milczarski said that…
Related Posts
-
LOT delivers Polish hyperloop capsule to...August 15, 2017
-
LOT receives eighth, final Dreamliner...July 16, 2017
-
LOT joins AIREJune 13, 2017
-
LOT can grow without an investor – CEO...June 6, 2017