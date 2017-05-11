LOT gets first Boeing next gen 737 plane

Polish state-owned airline LOT received its first of the four ordered Boeing 737-800 Next Generation planes. The model, capable of carrying up to 186 passengers, is the largest narrow-body aircraft to date, and will begin his operations this month. The rest of the planes will arrive by end-June, and will fly mostly on the European…
Related Posts
-
LOT is not looking for investors –...April 5, 2017
-
LOT to lease four bigger Dreamliner plan...April 4, 2017
-
Boeing wins tender for VIP planes...April 2, 2017
-
Boeing to negotiate with Defense Ministr...March 12, 2017