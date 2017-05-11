LOT gets first Boeing next gen 737 plane

May 11, 2017 Poland AM

Polish state-owned airline LOT received its first of the four ordered Boeing 737-800 Next Generation planes. The model, capable of carrying up to 186 passengers, is the largest narrow-body aircraft to date, and will begin his operations this month. The rest of the planes will arrive by end-June, and will fly mostly on the European…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts