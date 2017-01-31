LOT to get more Dreamliners  

January 31, 2017

Polish national airline LOT is to lease three new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, the company announced on Tuesday. Under the terms of the contract with Aviation Capital Group, LOT Polish Airlines will receive the first of three new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners in March 2018. “The Dreamliner 787-9 can carry more passengers and cargo for a longer…

