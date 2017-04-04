LOT to lease four bigger Dreamliner planes

Polish state-owned airline LOT will lease four new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner planes, company’s CEO Rafał Milczarski said. The new machines can carry 294 passengers, 42 more than the 787-8 model currently used by LOT. LOT currently operates six Dreamliner machines, with two more being delivered this year. The four additional machines will be delivered between…
