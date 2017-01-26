LOT will add direct flights to Kazakhstan

LOT Polish Airways will begin flying passengers directly to Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, in May of this year, the company announced on Thursday. It is part of the airline’s strategy of profitable growth, called “LOT 2020.” “The first flight from Warsaw to Astana is scheduled for May 8 […] the Polish carrier will fly…
Related Posts
-
Poles to have visa-free access to Kazakh...January 1, 2017
-
Selena opens factory in Kazakhstan...December 6, 2016
-
Direct flights between Kraków and Chicag...November 21, 2016
-
BGK signs a €300 mln deal with Kazakhsta...August 23, 2016