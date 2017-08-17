Lotos eyes US oil

August 17, 2017

WSE-listed, state-owned gas giant Lotos is considering buying oil in the US, although doesn’t expect first deliveries this year. “We are working intensively on opening up the US routes when it comes to oil,” company’s deputy CEO Jarosław Kawula said. He added that currently, based on information from potential suppliers, Lotos is developing the most…

