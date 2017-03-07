Lotos Q4 profit on the rise

March 7, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed fuel producer Lotos had PLN 303 million net profit in Q4, compared to negative PLN 391 million recorded last year. Company’s EBIT stood at PLN 734 million (70 percent growth y/y), while revenues from sales amounted to PLN 6.36 billion, representing a 12.5 percent y/y increase. The company also plans acquisitions in upstream segment….

