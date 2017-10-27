Lotos signs PLN 3.1 bln deal with PGNiG, plans to expand its gas station network

October 27, 2017 Poland AM

Lotos has signed a deal with PGNiG for up to PLN 3.1 billion. The contract holds until September 30, 2020, with an option to extend it for another two years, Lotos stated. PGNiG has been supplying natural gas for Lotos since 2010, which the fuel giant uses for oil refinement. Lotos also wants to increase…

