Lotos to close its Gdańsk refinery for 6 weeks

WSE-listed fuel group Lotos will hold its biggest overhaul ever of its Gdańsk refinery between March 3 and April 15, which will allow the firm to forgo major stoppages for the next 4 to 5 years, Lotos said in a press statement. “The upcoming overhaul will be the biggest such venture in firm’s history,” Lotos…
Related Posts
-
Government sending mixed signals regardi...February 16, 2017
-
Lotos looking for long-term oil supply d...February 13, 2017
-
POPiHN: 6,803 gas station in Poland. Hig...February 6, 2017
-
Lotos announces PLN 10 bln CAPEX...December 15, 2016