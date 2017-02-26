Lotos to close its Gdańsk refinery for 6 weeks

February 26, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed fuel group Lotos will hold its biggest overhaul ever of its Gdańsk refinery between March 3 and April 15, which will allow the firm to forgo major stoppages for the next 4 to 5 years, Lotos said in a press statement. “The upcoming overhaul will be the biggest such venture in firm’s history,” Lotos…

