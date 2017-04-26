Lotos with PLN 410.9 mln attributable net profit in Q1

April 26, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed fuel giant Lotos reported a Q1 attributable net profit of PLN 410.9 million, up by 297 percent y/y. In q/q terms, the profit grew by 32 percent. The margins were down due to maintenance shutdowns, but results were boosted by rising fuel prices. Sales revenues stood at PLN 5.44 billion, a 38.4 percent increase…

