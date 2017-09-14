Lower retirement age to cost Poland PLN 54 bln – ZUS head

September 14, 2017 Poland AM

According to Social Security fund (ZUS) President Gertruda Uścińska the cost Poland will bear between 2017-2021 for lowering retirement age will reach PLN 54 billion. “We’ve analyzed how similar changes to the law in the past affected workers, and we’ve calculated that 82 percent of those able to retire earlier will do so,” Uścińska said….

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts