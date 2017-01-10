Lower retirement age will add another PLN 25 billion to Social Security’s deficit by 2019

Marvipol sees increased apartment sales Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer Marvipol sold 627 apartments last year, which marks a 4.5 percent increase on the number of housing units the company offloaded in 2015. According to the management board, the developer should further improve it...

Galeria Zegrzyńska mall to open in Legio... Investor WRI Investment is now developing a shopping center project called Galeria Zegrzyńska in Legionowo near Warsaw, which is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of this year. The scheme will comprise a total of approximately 2,200 sqm o...

Another Atut shopping mall planned for K... Investor KG Group plans to develop another Atut-branded convenience shopping center project in Kraków, which will be located in the Ruczaj district in the south-western part of the city. The scheme will offer 7,500 sqm of leasable space and is schedu...

Saski Point offices in Warsaw with green... The Saski Point office building in downtown Warsaw has received a BREEAM In-Use International certificate for energy efficiency and environmental performance at the ‘Very Good’ level in the ‘Building management’ and ‘Ass...