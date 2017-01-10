Lower retirement age will add another PLN 25 billion to Social Security’s deficit by 2019

January 10, 2017 Poland AM

Poland’s Social Security System (ZUS) could fall short by PLN 25 billion over the next three years due to the lowering of retirement age, according to several analyses conducted by ZUS, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported. This is the worst-case scenario, in which all the employees who will be entitled to retire earlier take advantage of…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts