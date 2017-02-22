Lowering the retirement age will cost 0.4-0.9% GDP per year EC

According to the European Commission, the cost of lowering the retirement age in Poland will cost between 0.4-0.9 percent of GDP per year till 2050. The EC claims such burden will hurt public finances. It suggests that the negative effect could be balanced out by incentives which would encourage Poles to work beyond the retirement…
Related Posts
-
Lower retirement age will add another PL...January 10, 2017
-
Retirement changes a done deal – D...December 19, 2016
-
No amendments to the retirement law are ...November 24, 2016
-
PiS legislation on retirement age passed...November 16, 2016