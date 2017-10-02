LPP, CCC September sales soar

WSE-listed shoe retailer CCC, saw its sales revenue in September increased by 51.6 percent reaching PLN 380.6 million, the company said in a market filing. Revenue for the period between January and September stood at PLN 2.83 billion and was 37.6 percent higher y/y. In the same month, WSE-listed fashion retailer LPP revenue soared by…
