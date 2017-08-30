LPP confirms Q2 net profit

WSE-listed fashion retailer LPP recorded PLN 173.27 million consolidated net profit in Q2, compared to PLN 89.82 million profit a year earlier, the company reported in the report, confirming earlier estimates. Operating profit amounted to PLN 207.59 million, up by 140 percent y/y. Revenues increased by 13.5 percent y/y growth. Consolidated sales revenues amounted to…
