LPP confirms Q2 net profit

August 30, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed fashion retailer LPP recorded PLN 173.27 million consolidated net profit in Q2, compared to PLN 89.82 million profit a year earlier, the company reported in the report, confirming earlier estimates. Operating profit amounted to PLN 207.59 million, up by 140 percent y/y. Revenues increased by 13.5 percent y/y growth. Consolidated sales revenues amounted to…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts