LPP profit falls in Q4, revenue up

WSE-listed clothing retailer LPP had PLN 158.2 million in Q4, down from PLN 172.3 million year-on-year. The revenue amounted to PLN 1.85 billion in Q4, which is a 17.8 percent growth y/y. For the whole year, the company had PLN 175.9 million in profit (8.2 q/q and 49.9 percent y/y decline) and PLN 6.02 billion…
Related Posts
-
LPP profit downFebruary 13, 2017
-
LPP with 22% revenue growth in January, ...February 1, 2017
-
LPP consolidated sales way up in Novembe...December 1, 2016
-
LPP having success abroadNovember 15, 2016