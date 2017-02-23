LPP profit falls in Q4, revenue up

February 23, 2017

WSE-listed clothing retailer LPP had PLN 158.2 million in Q4, down from PLN 172.3 million year-on-year. The revenue amounted to PLN 1.85 billion in Q4, which is a 17.8 percent growth y/y. For the whole year, the company had PLN 175.9 million in profit (8.2 q/q and 49.9 percent y/y decline) and PLN 6.02 billion…

