LPP to spend PLN 200 a year on R&D

October 19, 2017 Poland AM

Fashion retailer LPP wants to hire over 1,000 employees and spend nearly PLN 200 million a year on R&D, the company stated. “We want to have 2,000 people working on a variety of R&D project by the end of 2018,” said LPP’s CEO Marek Piechocki. The company also wants to allocate PLN 1.5 billion by…

