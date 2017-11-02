LPP with 7% revenue growth y/y in October

November 2, 2017 Poland AM

Fashion retailer LPP has posted consolidated revenue from sales of PLN 657 million in October, marking a 7 percent increase y/y. For the January-October period, revenue amounted to PLN 5.544 billion, which is 16 percent higher than in the corresponding period of last year. Gross sales margin in October stood at 61 percent, 1 pp…

