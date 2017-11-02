LPP with 7% revenue growth y/y in October

Fashion retailer LPP has posted consolidated revenue from sales of PLN 657 million in October, marking a 7 percent increase y/y. For the January-October period, revenue amounted to PLN 5.544 billion, which is 16 percent higher than in the corresponding period of last year. Gross sales margin in October stood at 61 percent, 1 pp…
Related Posts
-
LPP to spend PLN 200 a year on R&D...October 19, 2017
-
LPP, CCC September sales soarOctober 2, 2017
-
LPP with PLN 557 mln revenue in August...September 3, 2017
-
LPP confirms Q2 net profitAugust 30, 2017