LPP with PLN 173 mln profit in Q2

August 7, 2017 Poland AM

Clothes retailer LPP recorded net profit of PLN 173 million in Q2 2017, according to the company’s early estimates. Market consensus put the figure at PLN 156.4 million, according to PAP. The group’s consolidated revenue stood at PLN 1.705 billion in Q2, while gross profit from sales amounted to PLN 964 million. LPP’s revenue for the…

