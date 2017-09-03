LPP with PLN 557 mln revenue in August

September 3, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed fashion retailer LPP recorded consolidated revenue of PLN 557 million in August, which marks a 13 percent increase y/y, the company stated. For January-August 2017, revenue amounted to PLN 4.28 billion, a 15 percent increase y/y. Internet sales stood at PLN 18.3 million in August and were 111 percent higher than in the corresponding…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts