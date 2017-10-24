Lublin-Lubartów expressway to cost PLN 900 mln, completion in 2024

The General Directorate for National Roads and Motorways (GDDKiA) has announced a public tender for the construction of a 24-kilometer section of the Via Carpathia route between Lublin and Lubartów. Construction costs have been estimated at PLN 900 million, and is scheduled to be built in 2020-2024, GDDKiA stated. The project will be constructed in…

