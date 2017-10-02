Lubuska SKOK gets new owner

Lender Wschów Bank Spółdzielczy will takeover the troubled credit union Lubuska SKOK with financial involvement from the banking guarantee fund BFG, Financial Market Supervisor KNF announced. Lubuska SKOK has PLN 10.26 million in deposits and negative equity of PLN 1.7 million, its assets, estimated at PLN 9.18 million represents a 0.82 percent of the Bank…
Related Posts
-
SKOK should remain being covered by bank...September 20, 2017
-
KNF suspends operations SKOK Wybrzeże cr...September 17, 2017
-
ING Bank Śląski to takeover troubled Bie...August 10, 2017
-
SKOK Nike declared bankruptJuly 3, 2017