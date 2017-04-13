M Food mulls move to the WSE main market

M Food, which trades honey and beekeeping products wants to move its trading to the WSE main trading index this year, company said in a market filing. Since 2011, the company shares have been trading on the small cap, alternative NewConnect market. The company also plans to issue new shares to finance the development of…
