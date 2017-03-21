Macierewicz accuses Tusk of diplomatic treason

March 21, 2017 Poland AM

Poland’s defense minister Antoni Macierewicz filed a motion with the prosecutor’s office accusing the European Council President Donald Tusk of “abuse of trust in foreign relations.” Charges stem from the 2010 Smoleńsk plane crash, which took lives of President Lech Kaczyński and 95 others. According to Macierewicz, Tusk was working with Vladimir Putin to hurt…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts