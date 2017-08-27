Macron: ‘Poland isolates itself in Europe’

August 27, 2017 Poland AM

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that Poland was isolating itself within the European Union and Polish citizens “deserve better.” “Europe is a region created on the basis of values, a relationship with democracy and public freedoms which Poland is today in conflict with,” Macron explained. PM Beata Szydło, called Macron’s words “arrogant,” and…

