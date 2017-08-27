Macron: ‘Poland isolates itself in Europe’

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that Poland was isolating itself within the European Union and Polish citizens “deserve better.” “Europe is a region created on the basis of values, a relationship with democracy and public freedoms which Poland is today in conflict with,” Macron explained. PM Beata Szydło, called Macron’s words “arrogant,” and…
Related Posts
-
Poles divided over government’s activity...August 22, 2017
-
Government support declines – CBOS poll...July 13, 2017
-
Macron says EU states breaking rules sho...June 21, 2017
-
PM Szydło defends anti-migration policie...June 15, 2017