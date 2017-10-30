Major regional airports to increase market share to 59% in 2022 – ULC

Image : Shutterstock

The Civil Aviation Office (ULC) expects the share in passenger traffic of major regional airports (Kraków, Katowice, Gdańsk, Wrocław, Warsaw Modlin and Poznań) to amount to 59 percent in 2022, from 55 percent in 2017.

Warsaw Chopin Airport’s share will fall over the same period from 40 percent to 37 percent. In 2022 Poland’s largest airport will reach 20 million of passengers a year, reaching maximum capacity. “This means that we need a central airport in Poland that will take over the traffic,” said Piotr Samson, head of ULC.

The share in passenger traffic of small regional airports (Rzeszów, Łódź, Bydgoszcz, Szczecin, Lublin, Zielona Góra, Radom and Olsztyn) to remain at a low level of 5-5.5 percent in 2017-2022.