Major tenant to move into G9 office building in Warsaw

A new tenant, whose identity is yet to be revealed, has leased more than 7,200 sqm of office space in the G9 building in Warsaw and will move into the property by the end of this year. Colliers International advised the company during the negotiations process, while BSWW Legal & Tax represented Triuva, the owner of the building. The 12-storey G9 building is located on ul. Giełdowa in the Wola district of the Polish capital and offers more than 12,500 sqm of class-A office space.
