Managerial shake-up in PKP after corruption charges

March 5, 2017 Poland AM

The whole management board of state-control rail operator PKP has been dismissed after the prosecution charged the company’s CEO and three board members with corruption. Krzysztof Mamiński, has been appointed the new CEO, till now he helmed, one of the PKP subsidiaries, PKP Przewozy Regionalne. Dismissed CEO Mirosław P. and three board members Cecylia L,…

