Managerial shake-up in PKP after corruption charges

The whole management board of state-control rail operator PKP has been dismissed after the prosecution charged the company’s CEO and three board members with corruption. Krzysztof Mamiński, has been appointed the new CEO, till now he helmed, one of the PKP subsidiaries, PKP Przewozy Regionalne. Dismissed CEO Mirosław P. and three board members Cecylia L,…
Related Posts
-
Fitch affirms ratings for 4 Polish banks...February 17, 2017
-
ZUE wins big PKP contractDecember 30, 2016
-
PKP announces big plans for rail improve...December 14, 2016
-
EU providing additional €1.85 billion to...November 22, 2016