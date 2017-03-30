Marvipol hopes to split its business in H2 2017

WSE-listed Marvipol hopes to finalize the group split into two separate listed entities in H2 2017, company’s CEO Mariusz Książek said. Firm plans to divide its business into two groups, real estate one – Marvipol Development and the automotive one – British Automotive Holding. “I hope that by splitting Marvipol’s operations into two, separate entities…
