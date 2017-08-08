Marvipol raises over PLN 80 mln through bond issue

Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer Marvipol has raised more than PLN 80 million through a recent bond issue, which was the largest one in the history of the company. The developer will use the funds to finance new projects. Over the last twelve months, Marvipol spent over PLN 200 million on the purchase of plots for new schemes and on providing the equity needed to launch the developments, said management board president Mariusz Książek. He added that the company wants to further increase its development activity focusing, in particular, on projects whose commercialization can start within nine to twelve months from the purchase of land.