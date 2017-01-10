Marvipol sees increased apartment sales

Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer Marvipol sold 627 apartments last year, which marks a 4.5 percent increase on the number of housing units the company offloaded in 2015. According to the management board, the developer should further improve its apartment sales this year. At the end of December, Marvipol had a combined 714 apartments in eight projects on offer. The company currently owns sites for future schemes, which will allow for the development of a total of approximately 1,630 homes. Marvipol plans to launch at least two new residential investments in 2017 and is now also working on new phases of its ongoing projects, said Mariusz Książek, the president of the management board at the company.